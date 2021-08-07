GUDIM, Mary Elizabeth "Beth"



Age 52, of Troy, OH, passed away on August 4, 2021, at Soin Medical Center, Beavercreek, OH. She was born on December 5, 1968, in



Chicago, IL.



Beth is survived by her children: Sierra Gudim and Drake Gudim, both at home and



Darien Gudim of Fairborn; grandson: Oliver Gudim;



brother: Tim Miller of AK; half-sister: Jamie Kruzel of AZ; 2 half-brothers: Mike Miller of AK and Jeremy Schultz of CO; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Carol M. Ingraffia and



Thomas Hurley of Troy; birth parents: Terry Miller of AK and David Schultz of AZ; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: Alexander and Veronica (Anderson) Novy.



Beth graduated from Glen Brook South High School and attended Rosary College of IL in Fashion Merchandising. She was the Advancement Chair for Boy Scouts of America Troop #544 and Troop #5343. She was the manager for the National BSA Shop in Dayton. Beth was a loud and proud band mom and scout mom and "other mom" to many. She enjoyed



making costumes for her kids and being a loving mother.



Services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Baird Funeral Home, Troy with Rev. Dr. Frank T. Rupnik, III



officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy. The family will receive friends from 4 - 8 PM on Monday,



August 9, 2021, at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made the children's education fund for Sierra and Drake Gudim. Condolences may be



expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.

