Gruwell, Sara

Sara A. (McCleary) Gruwell, 84, of Middletown, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. She was born in Peru, Indiana on July 3, 1939, to parents John and Mildred (Clemons) McCleary. Sara married her high school sweetheart, Sam Gruwell, on May 23, 1959. She attended the University of Arizona and was a 1962 graduate of Manchester College. She was a member of The Alpha Pi Chapter of Delta Gamma, Beta lota Chapter of Kappa Kappa Kappa and Sigma Delta Pi, Educational Sororities. Sara taught first grade in the Peru City Schools from 1962 - 1969. Later, she taught special education in the Middletown City Schools from 1973 - 1997 and did private tutoring. She was quite a big dog lover, especially poodles, and had four throughout her life. She also loved all of her grand-dogs. Sara had such a kind heart, radiant smile and caring and compassionate nature, both with her students and with everyone who was blessed to have her in their lives. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, friend and teacher and will be greatly missed. Sara is survived by her daughter, Susan Petersen; granddaughters, Ava and Maeve Petersen; close friends, Joe and Debbie Daly and Rhonda Fultz; as well as several special family members. In addition to her parents, Sara was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Sam Gruwell and brother, John F. McCleary. A Gathering of Family & Friends will be Saturday, June 8, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. The family will have a private inurnment of ashes. To honor Sara's bright spirit, the family would like to request fun colors be worn by those attending the Gathering. Memorial contributions may be made to All Paws Matter, P.O. Box 694, Middletown, OH 45042. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



