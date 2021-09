GRUSHON,



(Burroughs/Trimble),



Rebecca "Becky"



Peacefully completed her earthly journey Monday, 9/20, in her home surrounded by her



family. We will celebrate and reflect on her life this Thursday, 9/23, at St. George's Episcopal Church, 5520 Far Hills Ave. Dayton, OH 45429 from 5-7pm. All friends and family are



welcome.