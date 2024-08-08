Grunwald, William Jr. "Billy"



50, of Enon, Ohio, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2024. Billy worked at Wright State University for 24 years and was the Assistant Director of the Proteomic Core Facility in the department of Pharmacology and Toxicology. He had a strong interest in history, particularly the Civil War, and was an avid fan of the Arizona Cardinals. Billy is survived by his wife of 14 years, Jennifer Grunwald (née Wissman), his father, William Grunwald, his dogs Sheamus and Duncan, and his cats Dimitri and Baxter. He was preceded in death by his mother, Charlene Grunwald, and his brother, Robert Grunwald. Visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, on Monday, August 12, 2024, from 5 pm to 8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 1 pm, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 308 Phillips St., Yellow Springs, with a private burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Clark County Dog Shelter, reflecting Billy's deep love for his furry companions. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek



