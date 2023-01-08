GRUBB, Martha

GRUBB (Walp), Martha Jane



Age 91, departed this life on January 6, 2023. She retired from WPAFB with 27 years service where she worked for the Chief of Surgery in the USAF Medical Center. She accepted Jesus Christ as her savior in May 1993. She attended First Christian Church. She enjoyed cross stitch, puzzles, and garage sales. She has been a member and served as Treasurer in the Northridge Lioness Club and belonged to Northridge Lion Tamers Back House Band. Survivors include two daughters and a son: Rusanne (Jack) White, Mindy (Larry) Harrelson of SC, John (Peggy) Grubb, six grandchildren Todd (Alisa) White, Russell (Julie) White, Rachel Grubb (Josh LeSuer), Sarah Grubb, Brock Grubb (Amber Banks), and Jonathan Grubb (Chris Cunnington) and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Harry Walp and Louise (Vodopivec) Walp, her husband Russell Grubb, two brothers Arthur Walp and Francis Walp, two sisters Florence Gram and Marjorie Laveck and a great-grandson. Friends and family can visit at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, 820 N Limestone St, Springfield, Ohio 45503, on Thursday, January 12th from 12-1 p.m. A funeral service will be held Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Mike Surgenor. Interment will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made in memory of her husband, to Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, PO Box 016960 (R48) Miami, Florida 33101-9844. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.

