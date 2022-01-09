GROVES, Jerrald Lee



Passed away peacefully at the age of 78, on January 5th 2022. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on April 25th,1943, to the late William and Eileen Groves, and grew up in Springboro. Jerry was preceded in death by his little brothers Larry and Robert Groves. He leaves behind his dear love, compassionate friend, and soulmate of thirty years



Beverly Angel, who he cherished until the end of his life. Jerry had three sons: Vincent Lee Groves (Kelly Tierney), Anthony Wayne Groves and his wife Rachelle Groves, and Jay Kelly of the state of Washington; four grandchildren: Emily Groves-Smith, Ashley White, Brohnson Groves and Ben Bell; three great-grandchildren: Charli Bell, Piper White and Scarlett Smith. Jerry's brother William Groves was his close brother who still lives in Dayton, the two spent a lifetime together helping each other out as life came at them. Jerry served in the U.S. Navy from 1960-1964 as a Pipe fitter and boiler mechanic. Two things you could count on with Jerry is his love for dogs and helping whoever needed him, stranger or friend. If you did not have the money, Jerry would simply say, " no charge." It was just the man he was,



always looking to make someone's day better. If Jerry wasn't helping someone, you could check the river bank, he'd be fishing for whatever bit his hook with a Wheaty ball or a pumped up night crawler. Jerry will be missed dearly from his small family and great amount of friends. God bless you Dad, Brother, Grandpa. A visitation for Jerrald will be held Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 10 AM to 12 PM, with a funeral service at 12 PM, all at Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave. The burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Fond memories and expressions of



sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-funeral.com for the Groves family.

