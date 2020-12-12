GROVE, Richard James



Age 74, of Beavercreek, Ohio, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on Saturday,



December 5, 2020. Survived by loving wife, Dureena Grove of 51 years and their dog, Max. Proud father of Mara L. Grove Sullivan (Joseph) of Wilkinsburg, PA, and Patrick G. Grove, of Beavercreek, OH.



Beloved grandfather of



Brooklyn Grove of Middletown, OH, Katherine, Bridget, and Liam Sullivan of Wilkinsburg, PA. Survived by sisters Jean G. Cimino (Dominic) and family of Pittsburgh, PA, Lee F. McCollam (Jim) and family of Jamestown, PA, and Matthew Klotzbaugh. Predeceased by father, Gerald James Snyder, stepfather James M. Grove, mother Vera H. Grove, sister, Lucy G. Klotzbaugh and nephew, Marc Klotzbaugh. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and earned his master of business from the University of Southern California. He was an officer in the United States Air Force serving as a navigator,



electronic warfare officer, and a program manager. He retired as a major after 20 years. He went on to work as a program manager for Ball Aerospace for 20+ years and finished out his career as a part-time consultant for McBee. He was a member for many years in the Association of Old Crows. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, making furniture including, bookcases and poster-storage beds. He was an avid walker, participating in many Volks marches in the eighties and in the annual Air Force marathon 5K at Wright State in recent years. He was a member of the Beavercreek Rotary for the last



couple of years. Rick was know for having gruff exterior, but really had a very kind heart. Services will be held for Richard at a later date. Services have been entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek. Condolences and memories may be



