Grove, Michael

Michael "Mike" James Grove, 68, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 4, 2025. Born July 2, 1957, Mike was the son of Gertrude "Gert" Grove and the late James "Flip" Grove. He graduated from Shawnee High School and attended The Ohio State University. Mike worked for 41 years at Pepsi, where he was known as a steady, hardworking presence and a respected union representative. In 1984, he married Kristel (Whaley) Grove, and together they built a joyful, grounded life centered on family. Mike had a heart of gold, the highest integrity, a joyful laugh, and an unforgettable sense of humor that could bring lightness to any situation. He was the guy you could call for anything - always kind, dependable, and generous. He was a true gentleman who never met a stranger, and if you knew him, you loved him. He found peace in gardening, boating, and fishing, and joy in quiet days with his family. Most of all, he was a loyal husband, cherished father, loving son, and adored grandfather. He is survived by his mother, Gertrude Grove; wife of 43 years, Kristel Grove; daughters Lindsey Mendez (Chris) and Leslie Foley (Kyle); grandchildren Bryce and Ezra Mendez, Hazel and Brooks Foley; lifelong friend and sister Peggy Holloway; brother-in-law Steve Holloway; and many beloved relatives and dear friends. In accordance with Mike's wishes, no formal service will be held. His family invites you to remember him in life's simple, joyful moments. Please join us for a celebration of life honoring Mike on Sunday, July 13, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Union Club, 139 West High Street, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice in his honor. Condolences are forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com





