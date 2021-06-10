journal-news logo
GROVE, Martin D. "Marty"

Age 61, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at his niece's residence in Piqua. He was born on March 10, 1960, in Wilmington to the late Robert Lee and Roberta M. (Reed) Grove.

Marty is survived by one sister: Roxanne Gower of Springfield; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers: Samuel Grisham, Gerald Grisham and Harvey Grove.

Marty had previously been employed in the concrete construction business. He was an avid pool player in Clark County. Marty loved riding his motorcycle, fishing and being in the outdoors.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, OH.

