GROSS, William "Bill"
Passed away May 11, 2022. He was born June 27, 1941. The love of his life was Peggy Jo which they celebrated 46 years together. He was a proud
laborer at the local Union 1410. He spent 17 years at the Moraine Frigidaire Plant. Bill was never a follower, strong and tough as steel. Never minding what others thought of him and could give two hoots less. Bill is survived by his children, Alisa (Thomas) Daly, Dwayne and Kevin; grandson, Alan Gross; many nieces and nephews who adored their Uncle Bill; and countless friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his wife; mother, Goldie; only sister, Maudie; and daughter-in-law, Michelle Gross. Bill and his jokes/stories will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 2-4 pm at the Newcomer North Dayton Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd,
Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 4pm. To send the family special message, please visit
Funeral Home Information
Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH
45424