GROSS, Troy S.



Age 89 of Hamilton, passed away at Ft. Hamilton Hospital on Friday, January 28, 2022. He was born in Irvine, Kentucky, on April 25, 1932, the son of Vernon and Dorothy



(Townsend) Gross. On November 9, 1955, he married Sue Brandenburg and she preceded him death in 2018.



Troy is survived by four children, John (Pam) Gross, Pam Gross, Rena (Kevin) Miller, and Grace Burress; Tanica Gross (Tom), Kenny and Bradley (Stephanie) Allen, Breeanne (Josh) Booth, Crystal, Summer, and Rachel Thompson, Kyle, Amanda, Billy, and DJ Reed; numerous great-grandchildren; five



siblings, Maggie, Pauline, Joe, Bill, and Lemon; two nieces, Patricia and Sudie Brandenburg; numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and four



siblings, Roy, Alvin, Alma, and Hoover.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat



Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

