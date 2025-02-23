Gross, David D.



David D. Gross, 68, of Springfield, passed away surrounded by his beloved family by his side on Tuesday, February 18th, 2025, at his daughter's home in Cincinnati. He was born August 30th, 1956, in Springfield, Ohio the son of Donald G. and Carol L. (Rader) Gross. Raised on his family's farm, David's work ethic was instilled early. He began working at the age of 9 and never stopped. David's career spanned over three decades as a custodian at CTC, where he retired after 33 years of service. Before that, he began working as a paperboy for Springfield News-Sun for twelve years and in 1977 started working in the mailroom as well. During a period of time, he was working all 4 jobs simultaneously. David was an active member of the Vale Rd Church of Christ and valued his faith deeply. He was also a devoted sports fan, with a particular passion for the Cincinnati Reds, Cincinnati Bengals, and Dallas Cowboys. The Clark County Fair held a special place in his heart, as he loved attending each year and being part of 4-H, where he watched his girls show animals. Born Deaf, David proudly embraced his identity and was deeply involved in the Deaf community throughout his life. He was a man of great character and dedication, known for his strong work ethic and love for his family. His love for his family was evident in everything he did, and he was especially proud of his girls and being a husband, dad and grandpa. David is survived by his wife of 30 years, Lori Gross; his mother, Carol Gross; his daughters: Helen Talley (Nicholas), Katelyn Howard (Tyrell) and step-daughter, Sarah Wilhelm (Matthew); two sisters: Carolyn Gracy (Dail) and Donna Rowland (John); three grandsons: Logan Ball, Grayson Wilhelm and Theo Talley; special family friend, Karen Gilbert and several in-laws, nieces and nephews. David is preceded in death by his father Donald Gross; grandson, Conner Wilhelm and mother & father-in-law, Kenneth and Patti Sparling. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 28th, 2025, from 12 noon to 1 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A celebration of his life will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday with Preacher Jay Yeagar officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com. David's impact on those who knew him was immeasurable. He leaves behind a legacy of hard work, faith, and love that will never be forgotten.





