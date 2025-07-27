Grooms, R. David



R. David Grooms, 65, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. He was born on June 16, 1960, in Wilmington, Ohio, the son of the late Rodney and Frances (Penn) Grooms.



David proudly attended the University of Cincinnati, where his education in production engineering allowed him to acquire employment with GE Aerospace, Ingersoll Rand and before retiring form Navistar International after 30 years, where his hard work and dedication left a lasting impression on his colleagues.



Beyond his professional life, David's heart belonged to the farm. He loved the open fields, the quiet atmosphere of caring for cattle, and the satisfaction of working with his hands. He had an amazing gift for fixing anything mechanical: cars, tractors, or anything with an engine and found joy in tinkering and restoring life into old equipment. His dogs, especially his faithful bloodhound, were constant companions on the farm and held a special place in his heart.



David cherished time spent with his wife Angela and in-laws, Charles and Roseann Dettwiller, and friends, often sharing laughter and good conversation.



He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Angela Dettwiller; his sister, Rhonda (Tony) Zahra; and lifelong friends, John and Bill Merling, and Tim Inwood, plus countless friends he connected with over time, all of whom will miss his humor, kindness, and steady presence. He was preceded in death by his sister, Theresa Daughtery.



The visitation will be held on Thursday, July 31st from 5-7:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 am on Friday in Precious Blood Catholic Church, 4961 Salem Ave., Dayton, with burial to follow in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To view his memorial video or leave online condolences visit www.littletonandrue.com





