GRONER, Leah

GRONER (Wright),



Leah Nichole



Oct 18, 1981 - Feb. 5, 2023



41 of Broadway, NC, went home to her Lord Jesus on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Leah was born October 18, 1981, in Dayton, OH, to Marilyn Meska and Jeffery Wright, Sr. She was a graduate of the Fairmont High School class of 2000 in Kettering, OH. Leah had finally become a Teachers Assistant at Anderson Creek Primary School in Harnett County, her dream job. She loved working with children and in the education field. Leah was loved by many and had touched so many lives. She will be greatly missed.



Survivors are her husband of 13 years, William D. Groner, and son Gabriel, both of Broadway, daughters Lillyanne and Jossalynne Wilt and son Zander Wilt of Englewood, OH, brothers Ben Davis of Kettering, OH, Kyle Wright of Miamisburg, OH, and Hunter Wright of West Carrollton, OH, sister, Megan Wright of Dallas, TX, step-sister Lisa Erickson Williams (Tony) of Tipp City, OH, step brother Paul F. Erickson (Thrin) of West Carrollton, OH, sister-in-law Tracy Harper (Pat) of Lillington, NC, her father Jeff Wright of Miamisburg, OH, mother and step-father Marilyn and Paul Erickson of Bellbrook, OH, grandmother, Lucille Meska of Beavercreek, OH, along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother Jeffery Wright, Jr., and her grandparents Earl and Margaret Wright and E. Norman Meska.



As per Leah's wishes, she will be cremated. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

