GROFF, Michael A.



Michael A. Groff, 60, of Fairbanks, Alaska, and formerly of Tipp City, Ohio, died unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Born on June 23, 1961, in Piqua, Ohio, he was the son of Carolyn Sue (Smith) Benzies, who survives, and the late Robert E. Groff. He was a 1979 graduate of



Tippecanoe High School, Tipp City, OH, and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army. After ten years of service in the military, Mike completed his BS in Healthcare at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. He has resided in Fairbanks, Alaska, for the last 22 years where he was working in the oil pipeline industry. He valued his family and friends. Mike enjoyed the outdoors/nature and rebuilding old cars and trucks.



Mike is also survived by his siblings, Angela (Ron) Stoll of Centerville, OH, and Mark (Sally) Groff of Fishers, IN, and their children Justin and Leslie; half-brother Eric (Tanya) Groff of Kettering, OH, and their children Sierra and Savannah; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins from both sides of the family.



Memorial service is 1 p.m., Friday, October 15, 2021, at Tipp City United Methodist Church, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH, with a celebration of life starting at 11 a.m., prior to service. Pastor Bonita Ritchie officiating. Inurnment in Maple Hill



Cemetery, Tipp City. Preferred memorials are to Homes for Our Troops www.hfotusa.org. To share online condolences please visit www.harperfuneralhome.com.

