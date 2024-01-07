Groff, Gregory Joseph



Gregory Joseph Groff, 54, of Aberdeen, passed away on January 3, 2024.



Greg was born on December 26, 1969, in Kettering, Ohio to Terry (O'Harrow) and Larry Groff. He graduated from Kettering-Fairmont High School. He joined the United States Army and after discharge, he moved to NC.



Greg is survived by his wife, Karen, daughter Courtney, grandsons Levi and Wesley, his mother Terry and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Groff less than a year ago and his uncle, Charles O'Harrow.



