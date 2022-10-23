GRISHAM,



Saxzonee Eva Kaye Grisham, 30 of Springfield, Ohio, suddenly departed into Heaven on October 18, 2022. She was a child of God and passionately pursuing ways to further His Kingdom every day. She was full of creativity, big dreams, a loving heart, and generous in every-way you can think of. She was an extraordinary mother. The light of her life was her daughter, Rosewood. They shared a one-of-a-kind bond and were full of smiles and laughter. Saxzonee was a loving daughter and sister. She had this rare gift of seeing the absolute best in all people and could bring so much laughter to a room. She was the rarest and best version of a friend. A treasure to all who knew her. She graduated from Tecumseh High School and earned her education degree from Central State University. Saxzonee was an amazing teacher who was dearly loved by her students. She was preceded in heavenly departure by her beloved aunt Cyndee McKibben (Aunt Nee) and grandparents, Larry and Harriett McKibben. She is survived by her daughter Rosewood Murray; parents Carl and Tara Miller; brother Josh Grisham, sisters Carlee Cravens (Nathan), Emma Shanahan (Aidan), McKibben Miller; grandparents: Carl and Marilyn Miller; nephew, Arthur Shanahan and uncles, aunts, cousins, and best friends. Saxzonee wanted to experience as much in this world as possible and was always ready for the next adventure. She was also ready for Heaven, and because of this if you ever loved her, she would ask that you make Jesus the Savior of your earthly life so we will all be together one day in paradise. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at Heritage Fellowship Church, 105 N. Tecumseh Rd., Springfield. The celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Ken Winter officiating. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a contribution, a trust fund for Rosewood's education has been set up by her grandparents at Park National Bank, New Carlisle, Ohio 45344 all forms of contributions accepted.. checks to: Carl or Tara Miller memo: Evanee Rosewood. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at



