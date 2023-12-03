Grimmett, John Jr.



John Grimmett Jr., age 81, of Clayton, passed away on November 30, 2023. He was born on November 4, 1942 to the late Johnny & Virginia Grimmett in Red Jacket, West Virginia. He worked at Race and Fridgidaire, and he retired as a Union Committeeman from Delco Moraine in 2002. John had a love of nature and was often camping, going fishing, or woodworking. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially going to his grandsons' sporting events. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Snavely. John is survived by his wife, Sherry Grimmett; his children: Jammie (Mike) Troxell, Elizabeth (Paul) Kennell, John R. (Lori) Davis, and Britt (Dan) Brooks; siblings: Brenda Grimmett and Tom Grimmett; grandchildren: Collin Troxell, Lincoln Troxell, Hayden Troxell, Benjamin Kennell, Baylor Kennell, Brecken Kennell, Alexis Bertke, Lacie Bertke, and Alyson Davis; and many extended family and friends. A visitation will be held from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton, where his funeral service will begin at 1:00pm. John's services will be livestreamed at the scheduled date and time. John will be laid to rest at Whispering Pines Mausoleum at Dayton Memorial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to Hospice of Dayton. To share a memory of John or to leave a special memory for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



