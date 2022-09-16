GRIMM, Muriel Malagar



83, of Loveland, formally of Springfield, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Venetian Gardens. She was born May 4th, 1939, in Davao City, Philippines, the daughter of Segundino and Felina (Solon) Malagar.



A visitation will be held on Friday, September 16th, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, September 17th at 10 a.m. at St. Raphael Catholic Church. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expression of sympathy may be at



www.littletonandrue.com



