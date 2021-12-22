GRIMES,



John Christopher "Chris"



67, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021, in Norfolk, VA, after being hospitalized from a fall.



Chris was born in Hamilton, OH, to Opal and Kendall Grimes. He graduated from Lemon Monroe High School in 1972 and enlisted in the United States Navy. After 21 years of service, he retired as a Senior Chief Petty Officer and went on to several Government Contracting Jobs, landing at Newport News Shipbuilding.



Chris is survived by his mother, Opal Singer of Monroe, OH, brother G. Michael Grimes, of Liberty Township, OH, daughter Catherine White (Duane), grandchildren Liam and Callie White of Angwin, CA, and a special cousin Peggy McGuire of Oxford, OH.



Chris has an extended family to include Kenny Grimes, Suzie Fichter, Bruce Grimes Michelle Tonnesen, Kendrea Van Vorst, Joshua Frost.



He was preceded in death by his father, Kendal H. Grimes, and stepfather Irvin P. Singer.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends.

