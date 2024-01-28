Grimes, James

Grimes Jr., James Relner



departed his life on January 7, 2024. He is preceded in death by: his wife, Edwina Grimes, his daughter Brenda Allen, his parents and Grimes' brothers - John Griffin, Harold Dillon, Dewey Arthur, Ray Forrest, and Albert Burnette; sisters, LaVera Henry Brown and Doris Ann Johnson; brother-in-Law, William M. Johnson; grandparents, Albert J. and Lula Merriweather, and Peter Pearl and Bessie Grimes. In addition to his youngest daughter, Jamita Grimes (Stan) Tompkins, he is survived by sisters-in-laws, Janice Rodgers Grimes and Cheryl Ward Grimes; nieces, LaQuita Henry, Melanie Davis, Carmeleita Johnson Winburn, Bridget Johnson, Nicole Grimes (Bernard) Johnson, and Kyra Grimes (Chet) Robinson; nephews, Stanley, Reshawn and Charrod Amir Grimes, and Brian Lawrence and his loving grandchildren Nathaniel James Tompkins and Kyndal Ryleigh Tompkins, Logan(Lynzee) Allen and Bret (Anthony) Jones. Honorable Mentions: Ronald Allen(son & law), Edward Donaldson(brother & law), Kevin & Melissa Donaldson(Nephew/Niece), Dr. Carl Foster (Nephew), Pat Jones(Cousin) and 3 great grandchildren, Lochlan, Lincoln and Lawson Allen and the entire Donaldson family and a host of friends, neighbors and loved ones. Visitation will be held Friday, February 9, 2024 from 12:00pm to 1:30pm with a memorial service immediately following, all at Summit Christian Church, 4021 Denlinger Rd. Trotwood, OH 45426. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com for more information.



