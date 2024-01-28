Grimes, James

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Grimes Jr., James Relner

departed his life on January 7, 2024. He is preceded in death by: his wife, Edwina Grimes, his daughter Brenda Allen, his parents and Grimes' brothers - John Griffin, Harold Dillon, Dewey Arthur, Ray Forrest, and Albert Burnette; sisters, LaVera Henry Brown and Doris Ann Johnson; brother-in-Law, William M. Johnson; grandparents, Albert J. and Lula Merriweather, and Peter Pearl and Bessie Grimes. In addition to his youngest daughter, Jamita Grimes (Stan) Tompkins, he is survived by sisters-in-laws, Janice Rodgers Grimes and Cheryl Ward Grimes; nieces, LaQuita Henry, Melanie Davis, Carmeleita Johnson Winburn, Bridget Johnson, Nicole Grimes (Bernard) Johnson, and Kyra Grimes (Chet) Robinson; nephews, Stanley, Reshawn and Charrod Amir Grimes, and Brian Lawrence and his loving grandchildren Nathaniel James Tompkins and Kyndal Ryleigh Tompkins, Logan(Lynzee) Allen and Bret (Anthony) Jones. Honorable Mentions: Ronald Allen(son & law), Edward Donaldson(brother & law), Kevin & Melissa Donaldson(Nephew/Niece), Dr. Carl Foster (Nephew), Pat Jones(Cousin) and 3 great grandchildren, Lochlan, Lincoln and Lawson Allen and the entire Donaldson family and a host of friends, neighbors and loved ones. Visitation will be held Friday, February 9, 2024 from 12:00pm to 1:30pm with a memorial service immediately following, all at Summit Christian Church, 4021 Denlinger Rd. Trotwood, OH 45426. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com for more information.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Berger, Betty
2
Berns, Douglas
3
Abner, Doris
4
Baisden, Brandi
5
Bauer, Christopher
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top