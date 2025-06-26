Grimes, Carol J.



Grimes, Carol J., age 94, passed away peacefully in Alpharetta, Georgia, on June 23, 2025, surrounded by love. Born in Booth, West Virginia, on May 18, 1931, to Blanche Danley Maddux and Clifford C. Danley. Carol lived a life marked by quiet strength, deep compassion, and an enduring faith that shaped every chapter of her journey. A proud graduate of Springfield South High School, Class of 1949, Carol later earned her teaching degree from Nova University in 1976 - a reflection of her lifelong love of learning and desire to pour into others. Her professional life included roles as a Dental Assistant and Office Manager, but it was teaching Sunday School that brought her the greatest joy. She had a natural gift for caring - especially for children and those in need of comfort - and her kindness left a lasting impact on many. Carol was a passionate tennis player - competitive, graceful, and spirited. She played well into her 80s, never missing a televised match, and even competed in the Florida State Senior Olympics in Tennis Doubles. Her love of the game was rivaled only by her devotion to her church as a longtime member of Lake Wales United Methodist Church in Lake Wales, Florida. But above all else, Carol's heart belonged to her beloved husband, Alton Grimes, with whom she shared 59 beautiful years of marriage. They were wed in 1954 during Alton's service in the U.S. Navy and began their life together on the naval base in Newport, Rhode Island. After his service, they returned to Ohio where Alton earned his engineering degree, and together they began building a life rooted in faith and resilience. In 1967, they relocated to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in search of warmth and new beginnings. After retirement, they settled into the peaceful countryside of Lake Wales, where they enjoyed a slower pace and each other's company. Carol was preceded in death by her loving husband, Alton, in 2013; their infant daughter, Geraldine Yolanda, in 1965; their grandson, Arie deZanger, in 2010; and her two dear brothers, Donald and Jim Danley. She is survived by her son, Benjamin R. Grimes, and his fiancée, Julie Samsel, whose love, presence, and care brought Carol deep comfort and joy in her final years. It was a blessing to have her close, and her presence will be profoundly missed. With her passing, Carol becomes the final member of her generation in both the Grimes and Danley families - marking the closing of a remarkable era, one carried forward now in the stories, faith, and love she instilled in all who knew her. Her final words she left for us were "Don't cry for me  I am dancing with Alton on top of this casket! Love to all." A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 30 at Rose Hill Burial Park in Springfield, Ohio, with Rev. Cynthia Atwater officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ajoy Healthcare Hospice of Alpharetta, GA, or to a charity that reflects Carol's enduring love for faith, family, and kindness to others. Arrangements are being handled with care by CONROY FUNERAL HOME in Springfield, Ohio.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com