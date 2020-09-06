GRIFFITH, Trent L. Trent L. Griffith, 53, of Springfield, died unexpectedly on August 9, 2020. He was born September 8, 1966, to Thomas and Marilyn (Baird) Griffith. He leaves behind his daughter, Tiersa (Paul); a son, Trent, Jr.. (Nikki); two grandchildren, Elijah and Evelyn; mother of his children, Ayesha all of California; his sisters, Terry, Vickie and Debbie; brothers, Dave, Thomas and Teddy; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Tim and Colten. Memorial services will be held at 1:00PM, Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com

