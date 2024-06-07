Griffith, Michael Jon



Michael Jon Griffith, 83 of Oxford, Ohio passed away peacefully May 20, 2024. He was born in Cherokee, Iowa on December 7, 1940 to Dale and Maisel (Bowers) Griffith. He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1963 with a B.A. On June 15, 1963, he married his best friend, Kay (Hampel) Griffith.







Michael received his graduate degree from the University of Iowa, and joined the Theatre faculty there in 1965. He continued his career at Miami University in 1971, where he designed, directed, taught Scenic Design, Technical Theatre and Stage Makeup, as well as Graduate Seminars on various playwrights until his retirement in 2003. Michael loved teaching, mentoring and advising, and was proud of his students as they moved on to productive and creative careers. He made differences for many, which have been passed down to others. In retirement Michael maintained his numerous interests; building furniture, continuing free-lance design work, cooking, photography and participating in Miami's Learning in Retirement program as a participant, teacher and Chair of the Board.







Michael is survived by Kay, his wife of sixty years, daughter Laura Austin, son-in-law Major General Eric Austin, USMC, grandsons 2ndLt. Bryce Austin, USMC and Marshall Austin, daughter-in-law, Lauren Miller, PhD, and grandsons Harper and Roland Griffith. He was preceded in death by his son Cameron S. Griffith.







For more information on services and donations, please visit: https://www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com/listings



