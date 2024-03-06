Griffin, Albert

Griffin, Albert L.

Albert L. Griffin, age 78, departed this life on Sun, Feb 18, 2024. A graveside service will be held on Thurs, Mar 7, 2024, 1:00 pm at the Dayton National Cemetery, 4100 W 3rd St, Dayton OH 45428, Rev Ralph Griffin, III, officiating. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. 3rd St.

