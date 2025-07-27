Gridley, Charis Taylor



passed away July 18, 2025, at Brookdale of Oakwood. She was born August 9, 1928, in Hazelton, PA and raised in Upper Montclair, NJ. Charis graduated from Montclair High School where she met her future husband, Craig Gridley, a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point. Charis is a graduate of Bucknell University and worked several years as an assistant to Douglas Edwards at CBS News in New York City before marrying Craig and heading to Tucson, AZ to begin life as a military wife. The couple was transferred to Wright Patterson Air Force Base where their first daughter Pamela was born. A second daughter, Jane, was welcomed at WPAFB three years later. After a brief stint at Maxwell AFB in Montgomery, AL, the family moved to the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs and then on to Los Angeles, CA where a third daughter, Ann, was born. Another transfer brought the Gridleys back to Dayton, OH where they remained to raise their family. Craig and Charis made it a priority to return to their New Jersey roots by spending a large chunk of each summer at Normandy Beach, NJ. It was an important time for Charis "Carsie" to reconnect with her friends of a lifetime. Charis is preceded in death by her husband, Craig, her daughters Ann Gridley Cook and Jane Gridley Cote and her grandson, Craig McGinnis. She is survived by daughter, Pam McGinnis (Carlo), eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Charis was public relations director at the YWCA for many years and very instrumental in establishing the Battered Women Shelter. She changed careers at the coaxing of neighbor and friend Bill McCormick and became a successful, trusted stockbroker for many years. She was a member of Women in Communications, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Altrusa International Inc., The Friday Afternoon Club and Westminster Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir. Charis loved choral music and sang in many choirs over her lifetime. Charis was an accomplished tennis player and enjoyed paddle tennis in the fall. She was a woman before her time as she managed to balance a demanding career and motherhood very well, long before women were heading to the office. She was a terrific role model to her daughters for which they are forever thankful. Being an only child, Charis treasured her family. She made a grand tradition of gathering the entire family in Ft. Walton Beach, FL at Thanksgiving. She adored her grandchildren and looked forward to shuffleboard, shelling and swims with them. Movie night and Chinese food with her grandson Craig was always a special and anticipated evening. A special thanks to Brookdale of Oakwood. This comfortable facility was a warm and loving 'home' to Charis. A special shout-out to Carmen who cared so well for Charis. Carmen is cool, calm and collected and helped set a friendly, fun, caring atmosphere for Charis and the other residents. A memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 9 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Wilkinson St. Dayton, OH 45402. In lieu of flowers, Charis' family would be honored to have monetary gifts go to the Westminster Presbyterian Church's capital campaign focused on making the church's outreach more accessible to the community and The Bach Society of Dayton, PO Box 126 N. Main St. #210, Dayton, OH 45402. Fond remembrances and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com



