Gribben, Maxine

Gribben (Coffield), Maxine Peggy "Peg"



Gribben, M. Peggy ("Peg"), age 91 of Springboro, Ohio, departed peacefully from this world to be with the Lord, surrounded by the love of her family, on Monday, August 14. Beloved and admired by a multitude of friends and family members for her magnificent gracefulness, profound faith, and unparalleled dignity, Peggy Gribben came into this life in humble beginnings on September 7th in Moundsville, West Virginia, daughter of the late Cecil and Mary Coffield.



Industrious and hard-working from an early age, Peggy went on to establish the Government Bidders Service Inc., retiring after twenty-seven years of dedicated serving as its President. In recognition of her outstanding accomplishments as a pioneering entrepreneur and leading businesswoman, Peggy was recognized by The University of Hard Knocks, an honorary society, and was named an Honorary Alumnus by Alderson Broaddus University.



In retirement, Peggy dedicated herself to her family, her friends, her faith, and to the local community. She was a faithful and active member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, was a member of the Miami Valley Military Affairs at WPAFB, and gave years of service as Volunteer Supervisor at the Yankee Trace Golf Club, where she enjoyed many friendships.



Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Mary Coffield; her brothers, Cecil Jr., Merritt, Kenneth, John, and Charles; and her grandson, Nathan Fulton. She is survived by her two brothers, Dale and Dexter (Sandy) Coffield; her three daughters: Elizabeth (Ron) Hensley, Donna (Kenny) Fulton, Sheila (Dalius) Liaugminas; her seven grandchildren: Kelly (Rob) Bruce, Colleen (Chris) Christensen, Erin Mitchem, Jill (Sam) Long, Fr. Andrew Liaugminas, and Kristofer Liaugminas; and nine great grandchildren.



The family will receive friends and acquaintances from 4-7 PM on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N Main St, Springboro, OH 45066. The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated by Fr. Andrew Liaugminas (grandson), will be at 10:30 AM on Monday, August 21, 2023, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 9579 Yankee Rd, Springboro, OH 45066. Friends and family are invited to gather and celebrate the beautiful life she led, to remember the countless ways in which she touched their lives, and to commend her to the Lord in prayer.



In lieu of flowers, please contribute in Peggy's memory to a hospice or charity of choic



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-Springboro.com for the Gribben family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Anderson Funeral Home

40 North Main Street

Springboro, OH

45066

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral