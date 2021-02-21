GREGORY, Mark Alan



Mark Alan Gregory 59, of Enon, died unexpectantly, on Thursday, February 18, 2021. He was born on January 3rd, 1962, in Springfield, the son of Ronald G. and Patricia (Acles) Gregory. Mark is survived by his mother Patricia, brother Danny Gregory, sister and brother-in-law Julie and Gene Saunders, numerous nieces, nephews, many cousins, aunts and uncles, his girlfriend



Jessica Wallen and her children, Nathan and Natalie. He was preceded in death by his father Ron on January 15th of this year. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 24th at 11:00 a.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be in the Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation – www.ohiospf.org or the Mental Health and Recovery Board – 1055 E. High St., Springfield, OH 45505. Online



expressions of sympathy may be sent through



