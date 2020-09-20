GREGG, Stanley Dean Stanley Dean Gregg, age 69, of Shandon, Ohio, passed away on September 17, 2020, at home. Stan was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on September 6, 1951, to the late Harold E. Gregg and Georgia F. (Bear) Gregg. He grew up in Topeka, Kansas, and moved to Hamilton, Ohio, in the late 1960's. He graduated from Taft High School. He was a truck driver for Champion Paper and a boiler operator for Miami University. He is survived by his sisters, Patricia Gregg, of Hamilton and twin Nancy (Gregg) Brown, Toledo, OH. Also, nieces, Melanie (John) Woolwine and Stephanie Cress all of Toledo, OH, and numerous cousins. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

