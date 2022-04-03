journal-news logo
X

GREGG, Barbara

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

GREGG, Barbara Lee

87 of Riverside, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Sanctuary of Wilmington Place. She was born

December 4, 1934, to the late William Joseph Jr. and

Josephine (Nowlin) Greaney. Barbara was also preceded in death by her son Matthew Gregg; brothers William III and Dennis Greaney. Barbara leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved husband of 62 years, Al Gregg; three daughters, Mary Jo (Roger) Miller, Jennifer (Joseph) Hale, Sarah (Matthew Masucci) Gregg; grandsons Samuel and Theodore Hale. Also surviving are her brothers Michael (Susan) Greaney, Patrick (Jeanne) Greaney, Terrence Greaney, Linda Greaney; sister-in-law Rosie Greaney, many other relatives and friends. She was a 1952 graduate of St. Joseph Commercial High School, worked at City Loan and later as a teachers aide at Spinning Hills Jr. High and Stebbins High School. Barbara was a longtime member of St. Helen Catholic Church. Her family would like to thank the staff at Sanctuary at Wilminton Place for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Barbara may be made to: Food Bank Inc. of

Dayton, 56 Armor Place, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Private services will be held at the convenience of her family. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message or share a special memory of Barbara with her

family, please visit: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com

In Other News
1
MALAS, Alma
2
JACKSON, Karen
3
Friedman, Philip
4
CAMPBELL, Victoria
5
HOBBS, David
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top