GREGG, Barbara Lee



87 of Riverside, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Sanctuary of Wilmington Place. She was born



December 4, 1934, to the late William Joseph Jr. and



Josephine (Nowlin) Greaney. Barbara was also preceded in death by her son Matthew Gregg; brothers William III and Dennis Greaney. Barbara leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved husband of 62 years, Al Gregg; three daughters, Mary Jo (Roger) Miller, Jennifer (Joseph) Hale, Sarah (Matthew Masucci) Gregg; grandsons Samuel and Theodore Hale. Also surviving are her brothers Michael (Susan) Greaney, Patrick (Jeanne) Greaney, Terrence Greaney, Linda Greaney; sister-in-law Rosie Greaney, many other relatives and friends. She was a 1952 graduate of St. Joseph Commercial High School, worked at City Loan and later as a teachers aide at Spinning Hills Jr. High and Stebbins High School. Barbara was a longtime member of St. Helen Catholic Church. Her family would like to thank the staff at Sanctuary at Wilminton Place for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Barbara may be made to: Food Bank Inc. of



Dayton, 56 Armor Place, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Private services will be held at the convenience of her family. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message or share a special memory of Barbara with her



family, please visit: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

