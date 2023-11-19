GREER, Robert M. "Mick"



GREER, Robert M. "Mick" Sr., age 84, of Vandalia passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born December 3, 1938 in Middletown, Ohio, son of the late Bob & Frances (Baker) Greer. Mick was the former owner of Associated Excavating, was a graduate of Northridge High School, Class of 1957, a longtime trustee of Willow View Cemetery and an avid Cleveland Browns fan. Preceded in death his parents, Bob and Frances Greer; & brother, David Greer, Mick is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Winifred "Sue" Greer; daughters, Sheryl Stock (Steve), Vicki Forte (Mark); sons, Mike Greer (Melinda), Jack Greer (Krista); 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Zula; sister-in-law, Toni Greer; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and very special friends. Mick will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, November 20 at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia with Pastor Cindy Feltz officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 11:00 am until time of service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH in Mick's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.



