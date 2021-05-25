GREER, Cathy Ann



Age 72, of Carlisle, OH, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Atrium Medical Center. Cathy was born in Middletown, OH, on February 6, 1949, to the late Andy and Thelma (Kirby) Greer. She was employed by General Motors Delphi for 30 years and retired in 2000. She enjoyed racing go karts with her husband, son and nephews at the Ohio Valley Karting Association, gardening in her greenhouse, cooking for anyone and everyone and being with her two dogs, Joe Joe and Sammy. Cathy was preceded in death by her brother, Joel Greer; her mother-in-law, Betty Pastor, and her companion dog Harry. She is survived by her husband, Terry Pastor; her son, Rob (Ellen) Duncil; her daughter,



Shannon (Donnie) Hatton; her grandchildren, Lucas and Hayley Duncil, Dariann and Brynn Hatton; her sister, Andrea (Jay) Puccio; her brother, George Greer; her aunt, Anna Lou Black; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are Wednesday, May 26, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH, burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery.



Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 am to 1 pm at the



funeral home with funeral following at 1 pm. In lieu of



flowers, donations can be made to Wonders Dog Rescue,



Joseph Legacy or American Cancer Society.



