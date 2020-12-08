GREENLEE, Joe



Age 84, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, December 11, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Junior Greenlee officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Masks are required. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com