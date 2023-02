GREEN, Richard



April 8, 1957 - Feb. 10, 2023



Age 65 of Hamilton, beloved Son of Henry and Susan (Stacy) Green. Rick is survived by his mother Susan, his children Austin (Jordan) Green, Kellen (Brandi) Green, and Jayla Ochs, six grandchildren, and siblings Lisa and Jaime Green. Rick was genuine and kind person who will be missed by many.