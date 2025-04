Green, Lisa Renee



Lisa Renee Green, 66, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on March 31, 2025, in her hometown. Born on January 26, 1959, survived by her mother Susan Stacy; her brother, Jamie Green; and her sons Brandon Gray, Aaron Gray, Eddie Shepherd, TJ (Tiffany) Klopp, John Ross, and Brent (Nikki)Green. grandchildren: Madison, Robert, Ellison, Bri, Travis, Jolene, Junior, Jameson, Avery, and Cheyenne. She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Green, and her brother Richard Green.



A viewing to honor Lisa's life will be held on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Avance Funeral Home located at 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, Ohio 45014.



