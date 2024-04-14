Green, John Howard



A Life Well-Lived



Beloved Centerville resident, John Howard Green, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2024 at the age of 82 after a brief illness. John was born on February 2, 1942, in Sidney, Ohio, and was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Katherine Green. He graduated from Wilbur Wright High School in 1960.



John wasn't one to slow down. He mastered the art of tool and dye making, his jokes echoing through the shop until his 80th birthday. John's true legacy transcended his profession. In his 40s, he conquered addiction and dedicated himself to helping others through AA. Countless lives were touched by his leadership, phone calls, and constant presence at meetings.



John cherished his high school friends; their bi-monthly lunches a testament to enduring bonds. Every morning began with breakfast buddies at Panera, and afternoons found him lifting weights amongst the regulars at the gym. John found peace by the Little Miami River in Bellbrook, sharing the scenery and his gratitude with his daughters during phone calls.



He'd be the first to visit a sick neighbor or lend a hand. His dependability was legendary. John's unwavering support extended to his family, especially his sister Judy, whom he helped weekly, just as he had his parents.



John leaves behind a loving family: his wife Zola, daughters Dayna (Tal) Richards and Leslie (Chris) Peterson, grandchildren Iain and Eric Peterson and Scout and Romy Richards, stepsons John and Rob (Claudia) Priest and step-grandchildren Alex and Alyssa, and his adored sister Judy (Bill) Decker and niece, Angel Russell.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 4th, from 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6765 Tifton Green Trail, Centerville, OH 45459.



