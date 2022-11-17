GREEN, James Lionel

GREEN, Sr., James Lionel



Age 62, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Visitation 10am -12noon Friday, November 18, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Family to receive friends 11am until time of service. Funeral service to begin at 12pm. Interment Woodland Cemetery.

