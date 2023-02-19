GREEN, Hazel Ann



Age 80, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Visitation 9 am - 11 am Wednesday, February 22 at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3426 W. Second Street, Dayton, Ohio. Family to receive friends from 10 am - 11 am. Funeral service to begin at 11 am. Arrangements entrusted to the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

