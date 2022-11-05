GREEN, Eugene Thomas



Eugene Thomas Green, who loved Florida, fishing, a good joke, and most of all his family, died on Wednesday, Nov. 2. He was 75.



His greatest love was his wife, Mary. After they met when they were 14, they discovered that they had been born one day apart in the same hospital. They joked that they fell in love as newborns and were destined to marry. They did when they were 18 and had 56 joyous years together.



His devotion to family spanned the generations. He was a faithful son, always present with a smile and an assist as his parents aged, and he delighted in holding his first great-grandchild, Caroline, earlier this year.



Gene took great pride in opening his tool and die shop, Green Machine Tool, which he started in his garage, in 1979. As the business grew, he earned a reputation as a generous and caring employer.



He was a devout Catholic his entire life and belonged to St. Henry Catholic Church.



Gene was known for his sharp deadpan sense of humor, which pulled him through his last 20 years of pain. He embraced life, and with his trademark charm few realized his suffering.



Mary and Gene spent more time every year in their house on the Gulf Coast of Florida. He loved boating, although his boat didn't always love him. Gene also loved collecting shark's teeth, sea glass and ugly rocks. He was an avid saltwater fisherman, camper, hiker and canoer.



His other loves included The Ohio State, the Bengals, ice cream and candy.



His survivors include his wife, Mary Green; son Tom Green (Kelly) and daughter Angie Tucker (Sean); grandchildren Sam Green, Ashley Constable (Cody), Bradley LaFeir (Gracie), Dustin LaFeir and Eric LaFeir; great-granddaughter Caroline Harper Constable; and six brothers and sisters, Norbert Green (Donna), Bernie Green (Lily), Patty Weaver (Mike), Firman Green (Lynn), Ruthie Schroeder and Mary Ann Walzer (Phil).



Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6, at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 7, at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Ave., Dayton. Immediately after, friends and family are invited to celebrate Gene's life at a reception at the Union Hall, 1860 Radio Rd., Dayton. Donations in his memory can be made to Hospice of Dayton.

