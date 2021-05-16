GREEN, Anna

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">GREEN (Nartker), Anna M. <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 73 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Preceding her in death are her brother, Mark A. Nartker and domestic partner, Joseph Lobenthal. Anna is survived by her siblings, Ronald L. Nartker (Doris), Timothy W. Nartker (Janet), Dennis J. Nartker (Beckie), Madonna R. Corwin (Clint), and Tom J. Nartker (Karen) and <br/><br/>also many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and other extended family and friends. She was born in <br/><br/>Dayton to the late Richard B. and Mary Ann Nartker. Anna was a 1966 graduate of Julienne High School. After attending the University of Dayton for two years, Anna moved to New York City and completed her graduate degree at Columbia University. She was Manager of Strategy, Development and Planning with Verizon when she retired. Anna lived in <br/><br/>Manhattan for 48 years until her illness brought her home to Dayton. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 22 at 1:00 pm at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. Dayton. Family will greet friends from 12-1:00 pm at the <br/><br/>funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in <br/><br/>Anna's name to Hospice of Miami County.</font><br/>