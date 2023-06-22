Greathouse, Lois E.



age 94 passed away Monday June 12, 2023 at Bethany Village. Lois was born in Berlin, Pennsylvania in 1928 and is preceded in death by her husband of 71 years C. David Greathouse, Jr. and parents Mabel and Richard S Thorpe. She is survived by children Mark (Carol), Jane, and Greg (Marsi), dear grandchildren, Matthew, Olivia, David, and Meredith; sister Phyllis Via, and many loving and faithful nieces and nephews. Lois was a graduate of Fairview High School and attended Miami-Jacobs Career College. Early in her career she was an employee of McCrory's, Dayton Rubber Company, and the Rikes-Kumler Co. It was during this time that she met her future husband, Claude David Greathouse, Jr. and eloped to Lexington, Kentucky in 1948. When her husband served in the Army and was stationed at Fort Drum Army Base during the Korean War, she joined her husband to reside in Carthage, New York and was employed as the secretary for the superintendent of the Carthage Schools District. Upon her husband's honorable discharge from the Army, they returned to Dayton, Ohio where she was employed at the Biltmore Hotel before leaving to start a family while her husband worked his way through the University of Dayton. Lois, David, and their young family made their home in Huber Heights, Ohio for 12 years while she stayed at home to raise three small children. In 1969 the young family relocated to Kettering, Ohio at which time she returned to the workforce at Top Value Enterprises. Starting in a Customer Service position, Lois worked her way up over 16 years to join the Top Value management team with multiple promotions throughout the sales and marketing departments. After Top Value was acquired and its operations moved to Chicago, she was employed in a similar capacity at the Carlson Marketing Company in Dayton, Ohio from where she retired. Upon her retirement, Lois found time to volunteer and pursue new interests. She attended and was a member of Fairhaven Church for 50 years where she was a volunteer until she was 90 years old. Lois also was a volunteer with the Future Business Leaders of America, the Kettering City Schools, and other civic organizations. She had a strong sense of patriotism, love of country, and democracy which she demonstrated with her organizational and volunteer efforts in support of many candidates over several decades. David and Lois travelled extensively with dear friends and relatives throughout the United States in North America and to 36 countries on four other continents. She was particularly fond of their time in Egypt, China, and their many trips to countries in Europe. They enjoyed the local nightlife and entertaining their circle of friends and neighbors. Lois and David were long time subscribers of the Dayton Philharmonic Pops, Dayton Opera, and Miami Valley Community Concert Association. Lois was a vibrant attractive woman who projected a sense of style all her own, but it was her poise, grace, hospitality, and sense of service to others that captured her true beauty. She possessed a servant's heart who intuitively sensed the needs of others and how to meet their needs with kindness and humility. Lois was a generous woman in word and deed with a deep Christian faith. She loved her family, friends, and country. Lois lived a wonderful life and will be missed by those that were honored to know her. Visitation will be Saturday, June 24th at Fairhaven Church 637 E Whipp Rd, Centerville, Ohio at 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 noon. Services at noon with Rev. Jim Futrell officiating. Private burial will be at Dayton Memorial Park cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 1080 Nimitzview Drive #208, Cincinnati, OH 45230. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com