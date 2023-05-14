Greaney, Michael D



Greaney, Michael D. 85, of Melbourne, Florida, formerly of Dayton, Ohio passed away at home under Hospice care on May 10. He leaves his wife of 42 years, Sue; children, Sean (Amiee), Meaghan Fite (Eric), Brendan; grandchildren, Molly & Josie; brothers, Patrick (Jeanne) and Terence; sisters-in-law, Mary Anne, Linda, Rosie and brother-in-law Al Gregg. He went to school at Holy Family and Chaminade class of '56 and then served 3 years in the Navy. He was an avid fan of University of Dayton basketball, Notre Dame football and good stiff Manhattans. He loved Florida so it was only appropriate that he lived his final days here. The immediate family will distribute his remains in the ocean that he loved. Consider a donation to Health First Foundation online: www.hf.org/give or mail to: Health First Foundation for Hospice, 1350 S. Hickory St., Melbourne, FL 32901.

