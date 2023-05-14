X

Greaney, Michael D.

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Greaney, Michael D

Greaney, Michael D. 85, of Melbourne, Florida, formerly of Dayton, Ohio passed away at home under Hospice care on May 10. He leaves his wife of 42 years, Sue; children, Sean (Amiee), Meaghan Fite (Eric), Brendan; grandchildren, Molly & Josie; brothers, Patrick (Jeanne) and Terence; sisters-in-law, Mary Anne, Linda, Rosie and brother-in-law Al Gregg. He went to school at Holy Family and Chaminade class of '56 and then served 3 years in the Navy. He was an avid fan of University of Dayton basketball, Notre Dame football and good stiff Manhattans. He loved Florida so it was only appropriate that he lived his final days here. The immediate family will distribute his remains in the ocean that he loved. Consider a donation to Health First Foundation online: www.hf.org/give or mail to: Health First Foundation for Hospice, 1350 S. Hickory St., Melbourne, FL 32901.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Mounts, Bryan
2
Gills, Rita Neal
3
Brown, Valerie
4
Bruce, Joyce
5
Camp, John
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top