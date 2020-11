GRAYSON, William

GRAYSON, Jr., William



Age 80, passed October 23, 2020. A retiree of GM after many years of service. Preceded in death by daughter Anitka Grayson. Survived by wife Esther Grayson; daughter Angela Grayson; grandson Destin (Ashley) Grayson; great-grandson Tyson. Service limited to close family and friends Monday, Nov 2, 2020, 11AM at Phillips Temple CME Church.



Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery.



