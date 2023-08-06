Graybill, Joan K.



Graybill, Joan K. age 86 of Dayton, Ohio passed away on August 1, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 yrs. H. Douglas Graybill, her parents Arthur and Kathryn Oswald and her son-in-law Charles Stephens. Survivors include her children Debbie Stephens and Doug (Michelle) Graybill, a brother Donald Oswald and sister-in-law Connie Oswald, grandchildren Justin and Derek Lincoln, Troy Graybill, Ryan Stephens (Lauren), Eric Stephens (Jen) and Chris Stephens (fiance' Chelsy) great-grandchildren, Emma, Makenna, and soon to be baby girl Stephens and Cole Richards. Also surviving are two nephews, Don Oswald (Roxie) and Jason Oswald (Sherri). Joan was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who loved her family. She was an active member of Prince of Peace Church for over 60 yrs. A Memorial Service will be held at 3 pm Sunday August 6, 2023 at Prince of Peace Church of the Brethren 800 East David Rd Kettering, Ohio 45429. A Private Burial will be Tuesday August 8, at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Prince of Peace Church of the Brethren or Hospice of Dayton. On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



