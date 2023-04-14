Graybill, Harry Douglas



Graybill, Harry "Doug" age 89 born in Manheim, PA and grew up in Sebring, Florida passed away on Wednesday April 5, 2023. He was preceded in death by a brother Craig Graybill and a son-in-law Charles Stephens. Survivors include his wife of 67 Years Joan Graybill; children, Doug Graybill (Michelle) and Debbie Stephens; a brother-in-law Don Oswald (Connie); grandchildren, Justin and Derek Lincoln, Troy Graybill, Ryan (Lauren) Stephens, Eric (Jen) and Chris (fiancé Chelsy); great-grandchildren, Emma and Makenna Stephens, Cole Richards and baby girl in August; nephews, Don Oswald (Roxie) and Jason (Sherri).Doug was a veteran of the US Air Force, worked at NCR for 15 years and General Motors for 25 years as an electronic electrician retiring in 1997. He was an active member of Prince of Peace Church of the Brethren for 63 years and volunteered for 20 years at the Brethren Heritage Center. Doug was a Mason for 60 years but most of all he was a devoted husband and father who loved his family. He had a love of history and spent his adult life researching his family heritage, he also was a member of the License Plate Club and the Coca Cola Club. A Gathering of Friends will be from 3:00-4:00 pm Sunday April 16, 2023 at Prince of Peace Church of the Brethren 800 E. David Rd with a Memorial Service following at the church. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Prince of Peace Church of the Brethren, The Brethren Heritage Center, or Hospice of Dayton. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com in his memory.

