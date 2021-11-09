GRAY, Timothy Richard



Age 69, passed away suddenly on July 29, 2021, in Lima, OH. He was born in Dayton, OH, on January 11, 1952, to the late



Richard and Eileen V. (Lucid) Gray. He attended Holy Family School, graduated from Patterson Co-Op High School in 1970 and attended Sinclair Community College, Dayton, OH. Tim is survived by two children, Katie Eileen and Patrick Timothy and cousins Karen Connair,



Suzanne Eismann, Mary Ann Eismann, Edward Eismann, Janet Koscielniak, Joan Gray and others. He will be sadly missed and remembered with fondness by his family and friends.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on November 10, 2021, at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 411 East 2nd Street,



Dayton, OH. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Drive, Dayton, OH. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Avenue, Dayton, OH.

