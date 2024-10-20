Gray (Ricciardi), Mary Florence



Mary Florence Gray, age 98 of Greene County, passed away Monday, October 14, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born July 13, 1926 in Beverly, Massachusetts the daughter and first born of Carmelo and Maria Ricciardi of Yellow Springs. Mary was a dedicated homemaker and loving advocate for her children and grandchildren. She worked part time for Dunphy Real Estate and also worked for Finlay Detective agency with her best friend Carole Landis. Mary was also a dedicated poll worker and enjoyed helping voters at her local precinct every year. Mary was so loving and compassionate to the people she loved, strangers and most of all animals. She had an uncanny and surprising sense of humor and a contagious laugh. In her spare time, Mary was also an avid reader. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Gray; daughter, Patricia Rose Heckler and son, Christopher Martin Gray. Mary is survived by her children, Gregory Gray and Julianne Gray; many grandchildren and great grandchildren and her sister and brother Josephine Dunphy and Hugh Ricciardi of Yellow Springs. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 22, 2024 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a Prayer Service to follow at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Mary will be laid to rest at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Yellow Springs following the service. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for the family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com