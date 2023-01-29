GRAY, Marcella

GRAY (Miller),



Marcella Jean



82, went home to be with her Lord on January 24, 2023. Marcella attended Mt. Carmel High School and worked for 44 years at Navistar International. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Irma Miller, and her younger brother, Gary. She is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 59 years, Paul, her three daughters, Vickie (Mike) McClurg, Valerie (Bill) Harrington, Vanessa (Chris) Bartal, her grandchildren, Cammi, Cody, Ryan, Mira, Ellis, and Sarah Mae, special cousin Wilma Lower, special friends Dave and Nancy Maute, sisters-in-law Meredith (Ron) Foster, Yvonne Miller Hayes, and multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins. Marcella will be remembered for her quick wit, musical talent, and kind heart, but especially for her love for her husband, family, and savior. Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm on Monday at the First Church of the Nazarene, 901 E. Home Rd., Springfield. Additional visitation will be held from 12-1 pm with services starting at 1:00 pm on Tuesday in the church. Rev. Keith Sarver will officiate. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

