Linda Gray



Linda Gray, born on February 3, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home in West Carrollton, Ohio, surrounded by loved ones on February 16, 2025. Linda was a cherished mother, grandmother, and friend whose warmth and spirit touched the lives of all who knew her.



For over 25 years, Linda dedicated her professional life to Dayton Progress, where her hard work and commitment were admired by her colleagues. Beyond her career, Linda was known for her vivacious personality; she was always fun to be around, exhibiting a caring nature that compelled her to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.



Linda's passions were abundant. She had a joy for traveling, particularly to the beach and Gatlinburg, experiences she treasured deeply. Linda also enjoyed trying her luck at the casino and savoring delicious meals at various restaurants. Her zest for life was contagious, bringing joy to countless moments shared with family and friends.



Her beloved partner, James "JJ" Jenkins, and her daughter, Kelly Scieszka, along with her brother, Bill Fowler, and her grandchildren-Kristine, Megan, Allison, Christopher, Adam, Chelsea, and Kara-mourn her loss. Additionally, Linda is remembered fondly by six great-grandchildren and lifelong friends who held a special place in her heart.



Linda now joins her late husband, Don Gray, and her daughter, Kimberly Williamson, in eternal rest, leaving behind a legacy of love and cherished memories.



A visitation in her honor will be held on February 21, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, followed by a funeral service at 6:00 PM. Both services will take place at Newcomer Funeral Home, located at 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, Ohio, 45439.



As her family and friends gather to celebrate Linda's life, they remember her not only for the memories she created but for the profound impact she made on their hearts. She will be deeply missed but her spirit will continue to guide and inspire those who loved her.



