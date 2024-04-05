Gray, Gregory

Gray Jr, Gregory "Greek"



Gregory "Greek" A. Gray Jr., age 75, passed away peacefully on the morning of March 26, 2024 after a gradual decline in health. He was surrounded by close family members and caregivers during the last days of his life. Greek was born in Springfield, OH on January 10, 1949 to the late Silva Gray-Huffman and Greek Gray Sr. Greek was a hard worker and had a long career in construction for over 50 years. Most importantly, he was a father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and confidant. A resident of Dayton, Ohio, Greek never forgot his roots or the impact that Springfield had on him.



Greek is survived by his sons, Gregory "Pooh" Rhodes (Las Vegas), Donte "Sweet" Rhodes (Columbus), brothers, Mark Gray (Kentucky), David Gray also known as Dawud Furquan (Springfield), Ronald Gray (Springfield), sister, Melissa Gray (Illinois) former wife, Denise Gray-Martin, 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Silva Gray-Huffman, father, Greek Gray Sr., brothers, Eric & Darrell Gray, oldest son Derwin Rhodes, grandson Terrell Rhodes (Pooh), & wife, Anna Gray-Cox.



Services for Gregory Gray will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at Marlan J. Gary Funeral Home 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be at 11:00 am until time of service which will be at 12 noon. Arrangements entrusted to Marlan Gary Chapel of Springfield. wwwchapelofpeace.com



